Keyser wins, Frankfort loses sectional; Northern walks off Hancock; Ridge sweeps doubleheader

Apr. 30—KEYSER, W.Va. — No. 3 Keyser opened the Class AA, Region I Section 2 playoffs with a 14-0 five-inning shutout over Berkeley Springs on Monday.

Rylee Mangold and Leighton Johnson combined to throw a no-hitter for the Golden Tornado (21-8).

Mangold earned the win in three innings, allowing no walks with nine strikeouts.

Johnson only walked one batter and struck out a pair in two innings.

Johnson led Keyser with four hits and an RBI.

Tayler Likens recorded three hits and four RBIs including a two-run home run in the third inning that made the score 11-0.

The Tornado hosts Grafton to continue sectional play on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The winner advances to the section final on Thursday.

Grafton 10, Frankfort 2

GRAFTON, W.Va. — Grafton scored nine of its 10 runs in the final two innings to defeat Frankfort in six innings of the sectional opener on Monday.

The Falcons (9-16) led 1-0 after one inning but were outscored 10-1 in the final five innings.

Lillie Crimm got the win in four innings for the Bearcats, allowing four hits, two runs and two walks with five strikeouts.

Crimm and Ruth Horne led Grafton with three hits.

Aubrie Root took the loss in four innings, allowing nine hits, three earned runs and two walks.

She led the Falcons with two hits, hitting a double and a triple.

Frankfort hosts Berkeley Springs on Tuesday in sectional play.

The winner advances to play at the loser of Tuesday's Grafton and Keyser game in the section playoff on Wednesday while the loser's season comes to an end.

Northern 4, Hancock 2

ACCIDENT — Garrett County is becoming the home of the walk-off.

After Southern's baseball team walked off four games in the past 10 days, Northern's softball team did it at home on Monday against Hancock.

Tied at 2 in the bottom of the seventh, Ella Sines and Bailey Champlin opened the inning with singles for the Huskies (9-5).

Demi Ross drew a walk to load the bases with one out, then Lily Chambers stepped to the plate.

On the first pitch, she doubled to center, scoring both runs for the win.

Champlin went the distance for Northern, allowing seven hits, one earned run and three walks with six strikeouts.

Champlin and Madysen Gilpen had two hits each.

Brooklyn McCuster went six innings for the Panthers, allowing five hits, two runs and a walk with five strikeouts.

The Huskies host top-ranked Allegany on Tuesday.

Mountain Ridge 18 10, Goretti 5 0

HAGERSTOWN — Mountain Ridge was in complete control of Monday's doubleheader, sweeping Goretti in dominant fashion.

In game two, a five inning victory, the Miners (4-8) combined for 18 hits with six batters recording multiple hits.

Jaianna Wickline and Maci Beeman led Mountain Ridge with four hits. Three of Wickline's were doubles.

Beeman drove in four RBIs while Wickline added three.

Wickline also stole two bases while Beeman swiped one.

Macy Barth, Anne Baker, Aubreigh Wilson and Kayden Wilson each recorded a pair of hits.

Baker drove in three RBIs, Aubreigh Wilson drove in two and Kayden Wilson added one.

Destinee Johnson went five innings, allowing 10 hits, five runs and a walk with six strikeouts.

Game one lasted six innings with the Miners combining for 12 hits.

Barth led Mountain Ridge with three hits while Aubreigh Wilson and Beeman added two each.

Beeman drove in three RBIs, two coming in the first inning.

She hit a inside the park home run to left, scoring two runs to give the Miners a 3-0 lead.

Cambria Guinn went six innings, allowing six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Mountain Ridge heads to Northern on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.