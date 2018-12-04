Kevin Durant gets trolled with 'Draymond hates you' chants from Hawks fans

Atlanta Hawks fans found a savage way to troll Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant on Monday night. The Warriors were facing the Hawks in Atlanta, and when Durant went to the line to shoot a free throw in the third quarter, the crowd used Durant’s recent fight with Draymond Green to try and distract him.

Hawks fans troll Kevin Durant with “Draymond hates you” chants 💀 pic.twitter.com/I9xguKnvNx — FootBasket.com (@FootBasketcom) December 4, 2018

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Here’s the crowd view of the chant:

Hawks fans trying to get a rise out of Kevin Durant while he was at the line… pic.twitter.com/mquf3xYwLh — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) December 4, 2018





“Draymond hates you!” is both vicious and creative, which makes it the perfect chant. But it didn’t have its desired effect — Durant made both free throws, and the Warriors beat the Hawks 128-111.

Wait, does Draymond Green actually hate Kevin Durant?

Well, “hate” is a strong word. The chant is the result of some on (and off) court beef between Green and Durant that bubbled over in mid-November, in the final seconds of regulation of a Warriors-Clippers game. With the game tied, Green had the ball and Durant wanted it. Someone on the Warriors had to get a shot off to at least attempt to break the tie, but Green dribbled himself into trouble, got tangled up and fell over as the clock ran to zero.

Story continues

Kevin Durant & Draymond Green get into a heated exchange after Draymond failed to get a shot off at the end of regulation during the Warriors loss to the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/uYROz4bld1 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 13, 2018





On the bench before overtime, Durant was seen shouting at Green about his decision to keep the ball rather than pass it so someone could try to win the game. When the Warriors lost in overtime, the on-the-court yelling turned into a vicious locker room confrontation, with Green unleashing a tirade on Durant that reportedly criticized how he’d handled his impending free agency.

The Warriors suspended Green one game for the locker room incident, but it doesn’t seem like relations between the two have warmed in the weeks since. If that chant catches on, it’ll be hard for them — or anyone — to forget it happened.

Kevin Durant got viciously trolled with “Draymond hates you” chants during the Warriors-Hawks game. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Controversy continues for OdellBeckham

• NFL player chases down ref who called him vulgar name

• Steelers suffer historic meltdown against Chargers

• Martin: The NFL should leave you feeling sick this week

