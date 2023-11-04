Kerr drops epic motto in denouncing Warriors' 2022-23 struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Steve Kerr, frankly, is tired of talking about the Warriors' shortcomings throughout the 2022-23 NBA season.

And with Golden State playing as well as it has so far this season, who could blame him?

In speaking to reporters after the Warriors' thrilling 141-139 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at Paycom Center, Kerr -- seemingly for the umpteenth time this season -- was asked a question about his current team's success and how it differs from last season's squad early in the season and on the road.

The Warriors coach responded with a line that would impress just about any wordsmith.

"We need to leave last year in the rearview mirror."



"We need to leave last year in the rearview mirror," Kerr said. "We have a decade of experience closing games, winning close games, winning championships.

"Last year was the exception. This year is the rule."

Outside of veteran forward Draymond Green mentioning earlier this week how "pathetic" the Warriors' chemistry was last season, Kerr and his team no longer discuss the 2022-23 season. He believes his dynastic trio's résumé speaks for itself.

"There's a reason these guys have hung banners and they're wearing rings. They're good at this," Kerr added.

"We don't talk about last year, but it does keep getting brought up and obviously Draymond brought it up himself the other night, so that's on him. Every year is different, but the track record of this team over the last decade, this is the norm."

One outlier season should not overshadow the success the Warriors' dynasty has had since Kerr took over as coach in 2014.

It's still very early, but six games into the new season, it appears the Warriors might be back to their dominant ways.

