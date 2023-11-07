Kerr blown away by ‘insane' CP3 stat to start Warriors season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Chris Paul isn't quite shooting lights-out for the Warriors even after finding his rhythm in Monday's win, but coach Steve Kerr has no issue with the veteran point guard's production.

After the Warriors' 120-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena, Kerr told reporters how Golden State has felt Paul's impact through means other than points this season.

"Chris has made such a huge impact, even without making shots," Kerr said. "So now the last couple games, knocking shots down just adds to what he's already doing. But six assists, no turnovers [against Detroit] -- he's up to 62 assists, six turnovers? I mean, that's insane."

Steve Kerr cannot believe CP3's staggering assist-to-turnover ratio pic.twitter.com/r0lIy1Tg7t — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 7, 2023

Paul's 70 points through eight games rank fifth on the Warriors behind Steph Curry (247), Klay Thompson (116), Jonathan Kuminga (89) and Andrew Wiggins (86). He's shooting just 36 percent from the field and 13.8 percent from 3-point range -- but Golden State didn't trade for Paul this past offseason for him to light up the scoreboard.

The 38-year-old was brought in to help facilitate the Warriors' second unit and use his veteran experience to limit the team's mistakes -- two objectives he has achieved with flying colors so far. Paul's 62 assists this season -- 22 more than Draymond Green -- lead the team, and he's averaging just 1.3 turnovers per 100 possessions.

"That is insane, so what he's doing as we're kind of trying to find our team and our rhythm, he's just keeping us in games, leading that second unit, taking care of the ball," Kerr continued. "Only 11 [team] turnovers tonight, so Chris has just been amazing for us."

Paul improved his shooting numbers Monday, going 6-for-9 with 17 points and a pair of 3s against the Pistons. And while the Warriors certainly won't say no to more buckets from the Point God, Kerr is just fine with Paul's tenure with Golden State thus far.

