Keon Sabb transfer: Former Michigan football safety commits to Alabama, Kalen DeBoer

One of Michigan football's most notable transfer portal departures has found their new team.

Former top-100 safety recruit Keon Sabb has transferred to play for Alabama football, as originally reported by the university's NIL collective and later confirmed by The Tuscaloosa News, which also reports Sabb is already enrolled in classes at the University of Alabama. Sabb later announced his transfer to play for the Crimson Tide via On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Sabb entered the transfer portal following Jim Harbaugh's departure to the Los Angeles Chargers. His decision likely also was informed by numerous departures from other members of Michigan's coaching staff. Among the departures are co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale and Sabb's positional coach, Jay Harbaugh.

The Glassboro, New Jersey native finished with six tackles and two pass breakups in Michigan's national championship victory over Washington, who was coached by now-Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer.

Here's what you need to know on Sabb's departure from Michigan:

Why did Keon Sabb transfer from Michigan?

Per NCAA transfer portal rules, Sabb was able to leave Michigan via a 30-day transfer window that opened following head coach Jim Harbaugh's departure to the NFL. Sabb entered the portal on Friday.

Jim Harbaugh's NFL departure opened the transfer portal for Sabb, but other coaching departures likely impacted his decision to transfer. Clinkscale, Michigan's co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach, followed Harbaugh to Los Angeles. Sabb's position coach, Jay Harbaugh, left the program to be the special teams coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks.

At Alabama, Sabb is likely to see significant playing time — and fill a position of need for the Crimson Tide after Caleb Downs transferred to Ohio State and Jaylen Key declared for the NFL draft. Sabb is one of three different Wolverines who opted to go into the transfer portal following Harbaugh's departure for the NFL. He will have three years of eligibility left at Alabama.

Keon Sabb 247 ranking

Transfer: No. 4 safety, No. 57 overall

Recruit: No. 9 safety, No, 84 overall, No. 12 player from the state of Florida

Sabb, originally from Glassboro, New Jersey, was a highly recruited high school player in the 2022 recruiting class out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Coming out of high school, he was considered a four-star prospect and top-100 player according to his 247Sports Composite page.

Sabb has a similarly high ranking as a transfer: He is deemed a four-four star player, the No. 4 safety and the No. 57 player to enter the portal overall.

Keon Sabb stats

Sabb had a breakout sophomore season for the Wolverines in 2023. In 14 games, he made 28 tackles and broke up six passes, including two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown vs. Minnesota). He also played four games in 2022 but did not record any stats.

2023: 18 career games, 28 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions (one returned for a score) and six passes defended

