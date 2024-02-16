Keon Sabb, a rising junior defensive back at Michigan, enters transfer portal

The coaching staff turnover under new head coach Sherrone Moore has appeared to take its toll on at least one former standout Michigan football player.

Keon Sabb, a rising junior defensive back who was widely expected to compete for a starting job in the secondary, has entered his name into the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed to the Detroit Free Press on Friday.

Sabb played in 18 games in two seasons with four starts; he recorded 28 tackles and two interceptions as a sophomore, including a career-high six tackles in the national championship game vs. Washington.

Michigan defensive back Keon Sabb runs after intercepting a ball from Indiana during the second half of U-M's 52-7 win over Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Ann Arbor.

A 4-star product from New Jersey who finished his high school at IMG Academy out of Florida, Sabb was rated the No. 84 overall player in the country in the Class of 2022 according to 247Sports composite rankings.

More: Michigan AD Warde Manuel: Assistants leaving for L.A. 'wasn't for lack of effort' to keep them

He marks the first notable departure since Jim Harbaugh left for Los Angeles and took almost the entire defensive staff with him (reserve lineman Reece Atterberry also entered his name), including defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, his father and defensive analyst Rick Minter, defensive line coach Mike Elston, strength & conditioning coach Ben Herbert and perhaps most relevantly to Sabb, former defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale.

Reports earlier this week indicated Moore had agreed to a deal with Houston Texans secondary coach Stephen Adogoke to take over the position in Ann Arbor, however late Thursday night news broke again that Adogoke had reversed course and instead decided to stay in Houston.

However, that’s likely not the only factor that played into Sabb’s decision.

Sabb, a 6-foot-1, 208-pound DB, has been in line at the safety position, where two spots could have been left vacant had rising seniors Rod Moore or Makari Paige opted to enter the NFL draft, however both decided to stay at U-M for a final season, making the path to the field even more difficult.

Sabb was also an option to fill in for Mike Sainristil at nickel, however U-M seems to like Ja’Den McBurrows as a top option there, too.

