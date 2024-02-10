Michigan football losing ace recruiter, DB coach Steve Clinkscale to Chargers

Michigan football's coaching exodus rolls on.

Steve Clinkscale, the Wolverines' defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator, is leaving to join Jim Harbaugh's staff with the Los Angeles Chargers, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Free Press.

Clinkscale, 46, will takeover the same role in L.A. and is expected to inform players of his decision on Saturday.

He is the fifth member of last year's U-M football staff to leave for Los Angeles, joining Harbaugh, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, defensive line coach Mike Elston and strength & conditioning coach Ben Herbert.

Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh also left for the NFL, though he's joining former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's staff in Seattle.

This news comes after reports surfaced Friday that the Wolverines were expected to name Don "Wink" Martindale as the next defensive coordinator.

Clinkscale spent the past three seasons with the Wolverines and was elevated to co-defensive coordinator after his first season. U-M's defense ranked in the top 30 in the country in pass defense and top 20 in pass defense efficiency each of his three seasons, that included 2023 where Michigan was the No. 1 scoring defense and the No. 2 total defense in the nation.

Michigan went 40-3 during his tenure with three wins over Ohio State, three Big Ten championships, three College Football Playoff appearances and a national championship.

Clinkscale coached two NFL selections, first-rounder Daxton Hill and second-round pick D.J. Turner, while Mike Sainristil and Josh Wallace are expected to follow this season, not to mention Will Johnson, Rod Moore and Makari Paige likely after the 2024 season.

Clinkscale, a Youngstown, Ohio, native, is a loss in a number of regards, but particularly on the recruiting trail.

He was the Wolverines' ace defensive recruiter during his tenure — he lured in players like Johnson, defensive back Jyaire Hill and even incoming running back Jordan Marshall — particularly in his home state of Ohio where U-M has made significant in roads in recent years after having turned their attention away from the state not long ago.

New head coach Sherrone Moore talked about his desire to keep Michigan's staff together in order to keep continuity, though that's turned out to be much easier said than done.

