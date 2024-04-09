Kenyan football must stop 'shooting itself in foot' amid FKF dispute

Kenya are ranked 107th in the world, and 24th in Africa [Getty Images]

Kenya's hopes of reaching the Fifa World Cup for the first time will be over prematurely unless the country stops "shooting itself in the foot", according to one international.

Internal wrangling within Football Kenya Federation (FKF) could risk another suspension from global football, thus ending the East African nation's chances of becoming one of the continent's nine guaranteed qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup finals in North America.

Over the past decade the country's governing body has been plagued by several scandals.

Kenya was banned from world football for nine months in 2022 because of governmental interference in the running of the game, and was subsequently barred from qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

"[When] all stakeholders come together and make a proper plan to accommodate the players, we can move to the next level," defender Joseph Okumu told BBC Sport Africa.

"We have to stop shooting ourselves in the foot by getting suspended from football because it's a problem.

"It keeps affecting the country and up-and-coming players as well. It's crucial for us to head in the same direction for the good of Kenyan football.

"Until we get that right it will prevent the country from competing against other top nations and be difficult for our football to grow."

Dispute over FKF elections

Friendly victories for the Harambee Stars over Malawi and Zimbabwe last month were overshadowed by a court order suspending the FKF's annual general meeting.

Initially scheduled for 16 March, the meeting was expected to address various issues affecting the running of the game and clear the way for elections for the FKF's executive committee.

However, it was halted by the High Court in Mombasa following an application by journalist Milton Nyakundi, who challenged the legality of holding the AGM and the eligibility of some election candidates.

And on 27 March, world governing body Fifa informed the FKF to comply with its statutes and proceed with its AGM or face another suspension.

Fifa warned that "ordinary courts of law" should not be involved in footballing matters, insisting the court order to delay the FKF's AGM amounted to "undue influence by third parties".

The FKF declined a request from BBC Sport Africa for comment, but its lawyers are working on an appeal to the verdict.

Kenya's most recent ban came in February 2022 after the country's sports ministry disbanded the FKF over alleged misappropriation of funds and appointed a caretaker committee in November 2021.

But Okumu, who plays for French club Stade Reims, knows the danger that comes with another suspension.

The Harambee Stars could be forced out of qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, and may even be excluded from the qualifying draw for the 2025 Nations Cup.

"It's crucial to prevent another suspension," the 26-year-old said.

"Playing in tournaments like the Afcon and World Cup qualifying gives most of the local players the exposure that they need to take their careers to the next level.

"I've benefited from that when we played the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019. So I think it's crucial for us and all the upcoming players as well to get the exposure they require.

"We have the quality, but I think a lot of things need to be in place for us to be able to actually compete at the highest level.

"All the players want to do is give their best on the pitch by defending the colours of our country."

A history of underachievement

Kenya have only appeared at the Africa Cup of Nations twice this century, in 2004 and 2019 [Getty Images]

Football is highly popular in Kenya despite scant success since the country joined the Confederation of African Football in 1962.

The game has suffered from alleged corruption, mismanagement and political intrigue, resulting in a failure to make any significant impact in regional, continental or global competitions.

The Harambee Stars have not progress beyond the group stage in six appearances at the Nations Cup and have reached the finals just twice in the past 30 years.

Pundits have called for structural reforms within Kenyan football administration to revitalise struggling domestic leagues and invest significantly at school and grassroots level.

"As long as we don't have the structures [or] the voice to air issues, then it is a problem," Okumu added.

"We have people who believe in us. If everything is in place it will be interesting to see a lot of players that will be able to compete in the highest level.

"It will help us go as high as possible in the continent and abroad as well."

Despite facing severe criticism from local media over its administrative challenges, a lack of stadiums and dilapidated facilities, the country has been chosen to co-host the 2027 Nations Cup finals alongside neighbours Uganda and Tanzania.

The region's selection to host the continental showpiece represents the first time nations from the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) will stage the tournament since Ethiopia in 1976.

But Okumu is not looking too far ahead as he sets his sights on qualifying for the 2025 edition in Morocco.

"I think it is big for us to make it to the next tournament," he said.

"We've been undermined for so long. I think we have the capability, and we have the quality to be appearing in the Africa Cup of Nations regularly."

World Cup dream

Joseph Okumu (left) joined Stade Reims from Belgian side Gent in July last year [Getty Images]

The Harambee Stars have been boosted by the return of former Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama and Qatar-based striker Michael Olunga to the international fold.

After scoring twice in the 4-0 win over Malawi, Olunga scored a hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Zimbabwe three days later to complete a successful international window in March.

Yet, given their Nations Cup record, the possibility of Kenya reaching the World Cup is widely regarded as a pipe dream by locals - but not by Okumu, whose career has taken him from his native country to France via South Africa, the USA, Sweden and Belgium.

His self-belief is fortified ahead of the next round of 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June, when Kenya are set to 'host' Burundi and continental champions Ivory Coast in a neutral country.

The Harambee Stars have three points after two games in a tricky Group F, having lost against Gabon and thrashed Seychelles 5-0, with The Gambia the other side in the same draw.

"It will be a dream come true (to reach the World Cup), not even for us only as the players but as a nation," Okumu said.

"We have not featured so many times during the Africa Cup of Nations, but it will be an interesting thing to see the country participate in the World Cup as well.

"It will be something important."