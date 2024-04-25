Kentucky Derby Week 2024: Post times, ticket prices, stakes races, more at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs’ 2024 Spring Meet will open Saturday and offer fans a first look at the track’s new $200 million paddock.

The new horseshoe-shaped structure extends three stories and has about 3,600 premium seats across various clubs, suites, terraces and balconies.

“The best thing about the new paddock is right when you walk through the gates, you see the horses saddled beneath the Twin Spires,” Churchill Downs spokesperson Darren Rogers said during a media tour of the paddock Wednesday. “They’re the centerpiece of this truly transformational project.”

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Saturday, with first post set for 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

Throughout Derby Week, many of Churchill Downs’ suites and dining rooms will include four hours of all-inclusive food and drink. Check ChurchillDowns.com for more information.

The Spring Meet will run through June 30. Night racing, with a first post of 6 p.m., is set for May 18 and June 15. The $1 million, Grade 1 Stephen Foster highlights six stakes races set for June 29.

Here’s what to know about the first week of racing at Churchill Downs’ Spring Meet:

Saturday, April 27

A look at the completed $200 million paddock at Churchill Downs ahead of Kentucky Derby 150.

Number of races: 10

Gates open: 5 p.m.

First post: 6 p.m.

Last post: 11:17 p.m.

Stakes: $200,000 Roxelana (fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs).

Ticket prices: $24 (general admission), $26 (reserved), $111 and up (reserved dining).

Notes: The theme is “Derby Through the Decades,” and for the first time the draws for the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks will be open to the public. The draws will be held between the third and fourth races at approximately 7:15 p.m. … Top horses to watch in the Roxelana are Eddie Kenneally-trained Last Leaf, who was runner-up in last year’s Roxelana, and Brad Cox-trained Dazzling Blue, who will make her 2024 debut.

Tuesday, April 30

Number of races: 9

Gates open: 11:30 a.m.

First post: 12:45 p.m.

Last post: 4:55 p.m.

Stakes: None

Ticket prices: $5 (general admission), $26 (reserved), $106 and up (reserved dining).

Notes: 502’sDay will celebrate 150 years of Louisville businesses.

Wednesday, May 1

Number of races: 10

Gates open: 11:30 a.m.

First post: 12:45 p.m.

Last post: 5:25 p.m.

Stakes: $200,000 Isaac Murphy Marathon (4-year-olds and up, 1 ½ miles); $300,000 William Walker (3-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf).

Ticket prices: $24 (general admission), $26 (reserved), $116 and up (reserved dining).

Notes: Champions Day will include the introduction of the 2024 class for the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame and the chance for photos with the PGA Championship trophy from 1-3 p.m. The 2024 PGA Championship is set for May 16-19 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville.

Thursday, May 2

Number of races: 12

Gates open: 10:30 a.m.

First post: 12:45 p.m.

Last post: 6:47 p.m.

Stakes: $200,000 St. Matthews (4-year-olds and up, 6 furlongs); $250,000 Kentucky Juvenile (2-year-olds, 5 furlongs); $350,000 Opening Verse (4-year-olds and up, 1 mile on turf).

Ticket prices: $39 (general admission), $43 (reserved), $134 and up (reserved dining).

Notes: Thurby will feature live bluegrass music at the Woodford Reserve Paddock Plaza Stage.

Friday, May 3

Number of races: 13

Gates open: 9 a.m.

First post: 10:30 a.m.

Last post: 7:02 p.m.

Stakes: $400,000, Grade 3 Modesty (fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf); $400,000, Grade 3 Unbridled Sidney (fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf); $600,000, Grade 2 Edgewood (3-year-old fillies, 1 1/16 miles on turf); $600,000, Grade 2 Eight Belles (3-year-old fillies, 7 furlongs); $750,000, Grade 2 Alysheba (4-year-olds and up, 1 1/16 miles); $1 million, Grade 1 La Troienne (fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles); $1.5 million, Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks (3-year-old fillies, 1 1/8 miles).

Ticket prices: General admission infield ($55), all-inclusive box seats and dining options are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Notes: Idiomatic, winner of last year’s Breeders’ Cup Distaff at Santa Anita Park, is set to make her 4-year-old debut in the La Troienne. Trained by Brad Cox, Idiomatic is 9-1-2 in 12 career starts and has career earnings of more than $2.4 million. She closed her 2023 season with five straight victories … The Kentucky Oaks has a post time of 5:51 p.m. and will be the 11th of 13 races.

Saturday, May 4

Number of races: 14

Gates open: 9 a.m.

First post: 10:30 a.m.

Last post: 8:35 p.m.

Stakes: $200,000 Knicks Go (4-year-olds and up, 1 mile); $600,000, Grade 2 Pat Day Mile (3-year-olds, 1 mile); $1 million, Grade 1 Churchill Downs (4-year-olds and up, 7 furlongs); $1 million, Grade 1 Derby City Distaff (fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs); $600,000, Grade 2 Twin Spires Turf Sprint (3-year-olds and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf); $600,000, Grade 2 American Turf (3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf); $750,000, Grade 2 Churchill Distaff Turf Mile (fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf); $1 million, Grade 1 Turf Classic (4-year-olds and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf); $5 million, Grade 1 Kentucky Derby (3-year-olds, 1 ¼ miles).

Ticket prices: General admission infield ($130), all-inclusive box seats and dining options are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Notes: The Kentucky Derby has a post time of 6:57 p.m. and will be the 12th of 14 races.

