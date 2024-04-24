Kentucky Derby week is almost here. Ed DeRosa picks Opening Night races at Churchill Downs

Welcome back to another exciting year of racing at Churchill Downs, and with it: Kentucky Derby Week. I am Ed DeRosa of Horse Racing Nation, and I will be your docent on this journey to untold fortune that begins with a 10-race Opening Night card on Saturday and concludes with Kentucky Derby Day on May 4 with plenty of fun stops along the way: 502’s Day, Champions Day, Thurby and the Kentucky Oaks. Let’s get started!

Race 1

It’s like Churchill VP of Racing Gary Palmisano Jr. always says, “Speed in the opener!” Well, there are two speed types here, but one is clearly better than the other. No. 5 Spycraft should be able to control this race.

PICKS: 5-7-8

Race 2

Horses shipping to Churchill from Fair Grounds did not fare well opening week last year, but No. 6 Barnaby looks well-meant from a barn that is capable of running well off the class drop. Leading rider Tyler Gaffalione aboard adds to the excitement.

PICKS: 6-3-1

Race 3

No. 2 Little Blaze, with newly minted Hall of Fame jockey Joel Rosario in the irons, looks dangerous on the front end. If he is unable to see this one all the way from an inside post, then No. 3 Thestral will be the one to catch him.

PICKS: 2-3-4

Race 4

On the turf for the first time this meeting and an overflow field of 17 entered, No. 9 Outadore is attracting our attention given his outside speed and trainer Wesley Ward staying loyal to jockey Abel Cedillo. No. 17 Lark’s Mischief merits a look if this is washed off to the main track.

PICKS: 9-17-3-7

Race 5

Trainer Jack Sisterson gives No. 6 Chryso Alogo the kitchen sink treatment, cutting back to dirt second in the barn. Horse showed sprint speed last year as a 2-year-old and should be able to control this race on the drop in class.

PICKS: 6-5-7

Race 6

Our first two-turn race of the meeting is a $10,000 maiden claiming event, and similar to taking trainer Tom Amoss earlier on the drop in class, trainer Linda Rice similarly adept with these kinds of moves. She bought this one for $30,000 two back and fair to say that didn’t work out now in for $10,000, but she’s known to push buttons to get a win.

PICKS: 7-10-1

Race 7

Another turf race with an overflow field, and this time we are looking to the AE list with our top selection No. 14 Kalispera stretching out for her third start in the States. She’ll need pace to chase but is dangerous. No. 4 Hola Gata similarly will run from the back.

PICKS: 14-4-13-2-8

Race 8

The Kentucky Derby distance is on display here in this 1 ¼-mile maiden race. You’ll get a good look at that spiffy 20-horse starting gate at the top of the stretch. I love betting speed in these types of races, and No. 5 Mystical Chant should be able to lead this group all the way.

PICKS: 5-1-4

Race 9

The first stakes of the meeting is the Roxelana for older female sprinters. As expected for a six-furlong main track dash, there is plenty of speed here, so we’ll take a pressing type in No. 9 Socially Selective to run this crew down.

PICKS: 9-3-6

Race 10

We close out the card with a $50,000 maiden claimer, and No. 9 Rubia was favored against eight others when pulled up going longer against better at Oaklawn. It doesn’t matter too much considering she was so noncompetitive, but it is worth noting the second- and third-place finishers out of that race came back to win. She should be able to handle this group.

PICKS: 9-4-6

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Opening Night Churchill Downs betting picks before Kentucky Derby 2024