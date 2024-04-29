Kentucky Derby 2024: Time, date, TV and streaming info for 150th Run for the Roses

The Kentucky Derby will begin its 150th annual iteration of the race this weekend at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

This year, 20 horses will participate in the race. American horses Fierceness and Sierra Leone are the favorites according to morning-line odds.

Fierceness most recently won the 2024 Florida Derby at the end of March. Sierra Leone won the 2024 Blue Grass Stakes earlier this month.

The longevity and consistency of the first race in the horse racing Triple Crown is remarkable. There has never been a year without the Kentucky Derby since its first running in 1875, even through both World Wars and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Now in its 150th straight year, here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

Race fans enter the track beneath the statue of Secretariat on Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. on May 6, 2023.

What time is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is the 12th race of the day on Saturday, May 4. The official post time for the main event is 6:57 p.m. ET. Coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

