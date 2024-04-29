2024 Kentucky Derby: Predictions, odds, time and date for 150th Run for the Roses

Justify, with Mike Smith aboard, wins the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2018.

We're just six days away from the 150th Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs will once again play host to one of America's most historic races and the first leg of the Triple Crown.

The last two Kentucky Derbies have seen tremendous underdogs walk away with victories. However, the previous eight were all won by favorites or near-frontrunners. Perhaps we could see a return to that trend this year. After all, this year's favorite, Fierceness (5-2 Morning Line odds) is a bigger favorite than either of the previous two race favorites -- Tapit Trice/Angel of Empire, 2023 (9-2) and Epicenter, 2022 (4-1).

Here are the latest odds and predictions for this year's Run for the Roses.

Predictions for 2024 Kentucky Derby:

CBS Sports: Longshot Resilience will impress

Leaning on esteemed horse racing expert Jody Demling, the CBS Sports Staff notes "Demling is high on Resilience, even though he's a 20-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The three-year-old colt is familiar with Churchill Downs after racing there twice in 2023. He more recently won at Gulfstream Park in January and the Aqueduct in March, so he is bringing plenty of momentum into the Kentucky Derby 2024.

Resilience is trained by William Mott, who brings his own experience at Churchill Downs to the table. The four-time Eclipse Award winner is the winningest trainer at the historic track, including a 2019 Kentucky Derby win with Country House."

Covers: Sierra Leone to win

Robert Criscola writes, "Sierra Leone [3-1 odds] just missed the win in the Remsen Stakes, getting out-bobbed by Dornoch, who had the benefit of racing on the inside that day at Aqueduct. Laid up until the Risen Star Stakes on Feb. 17, the Chad Brown trainee made good on the promise he showed in his debut victory by winning the first 50-point Kentucky Derby prep convincingly. He then aced a loaded edition of the Blue Grass Stakes in his final prep for the "Run for the Roses."

Criscola added that while Fierceness' victory at the Florida Derby was outstanding, it wasn't as impressive as Sierra Leone's win at the first Kentucky Derby prep.

Sporting News: Catching Freedom is a good value pick

Sloan Piva writes, "Catching Freedom turned heads at the Louisiana Derby in late March. After trailing frontrunner Track Phantom by 7.5 lengths at one point and 2.5 lengths back at the eighth pole, Catching Freedom charged up the middle for an incredible last-to-first comeback win in the 1-and-3/16-mile race.

That unbelievable finish in the longest Kentucky Derby prep race isn't the only reason to like Catching Freedom. The colt also won his career debut at Churchill Downs by 3.75 lengths in October 2023, and trainer Brad Cox won the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Mandaloun. Catching Freedom has three wins in five career starts."

Odds for 2024 Kentucky Derby:

Odds via CBS Sports, as of Sunday, April 28.

Fierceness (5-2)

Sierra Leone (3-1)

Catching Freedom (8-1)

Forever Young (10-1)

Just a Touch (10-1)

Dornoch (20-1)

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Just Steel (20-1)

Honor Marie (20-1)

Encino (20-1)

Track Phanton (20-1)

Stronghold (20-1)

Resilience (20-1)

How to watch 2024 Kentucky Derby:

When: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Time: 6:57 p.m. ET; 3:57 p.m. PT

TV: NBC; USA TV Network

Stream: NBC Sports app; Peacock

