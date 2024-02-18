Kentucky basketball upsets Auburn, adds much-needed Quad 1 win to NCAA Tournament resume

AUBURN, Ala. — After more than a month of middling results, Kentucky needed a statement win — one that enhanced its NCAA Tournament résumé — in the worst way.

Consider the needle moved.

No. 20 UK went into the tiger’s den that is Neville Arena and took it to No. 12 Auburn on Saturday. The Wildcats never trailed, and allowed the hosts to tie it only once, in a

70-59 victory.

Kentucky (18-7, 8-4 SEC) handed Auburn its first home loss (in 14 games) in 2023-24. It snapped a 16-game winning streak at Neville for the Tigers (20-6, 9-4) dating back to last season — and marked only Auburn’s third home setback in its past 46 outings.

For UK specifically, it ended a three-game skid in road games against Auburn.

Some of those streaks dated back years.

What was far more important for the Wildcats is what the win meant for the present.

Entering Saturday, UK had dropped four straight Quad 1 matchups — and was just 2-5 overall in such tilts, with its most recent triumph coming in the SEC opener Jan. 6 at Florida.

Following that victory were four straight high-profile, Quad 1 losses: Texas A&M (in overtime, on the road), South Carolina (in lopsided fashion, on the road), Tennessee (at home, giving up 103 points in the process) and Florida (in overtime, at home).

With each defeat, Kentucky’s projected NCAA Tournament seed trended downward.

Given the Tigers’ tendency to overwhelm opponents at home, and the Wildcats’ recent struggles, UK coach John Calipari’s club was a heavy underdog prior to Saturday’s tipoff.

Now, the Wildcats have their signature victory of the season: The Tigers were No. 6 in the NET rankings at Saturday’s outset, unseating UK’s previous-best win in terms of a foe’s NET (North Carolina is No. 11, but that nip-and-tuck triumph in December came at a neutral site in Atlanta).

Multiple Wildcats contributed to Saturday’s win. Sophomore big man Ugonna Onyenso pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds (which tied Auburn’s Johni Broome for the game high) and made all three of his shots from the field to finish with seven points. Guards Adou Thiero and D.J. Wagner both went 6 for 6 at the free-throw line. Off the bench, Rob Dillingham had 11 points and Reed Sheppard led all players with five steals.

But no UK player had a bigger role than senior guard Antonio Reeves, who poured in a game-high 22 points (on 8-of-20 shooting) to lead the way.

Kentucky is on the road again for its next game, traveling to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Wednesday. UK will face LSU and former forward Daimion Collins, who spent the last two seasons in Lexington. He entered the transfer portal and joined the Tigers after the 2022-23 campaign concluded.

Wednesday’s game will tip at 9 p.m. from the Pete Maravich Center.

The contest will air nationally on ESPN.

This story will be updated.

