Kentucky basketball shows it can win with toughness, grit in beating No. 9 North Carolina

ATLANTA — As tempers flared, players dived on the floor seemingly every possession and fouls — technical, flagrant and personal — were handed out like candy, No. 15 Kentucky showcased a trait Saturday evening at State Farm Arena it hadn’t exhibited this season.

It won not because of its normally high-flying offense. Instead, UK topped No. 9 North Carolina via toughness and grit, earning a hard-fought 87-83 victory in the CBS Sports Classic.

The Wildcats’ shots clanked off the iron more often than not, as they made only 41.7% (30 for 72) of their field goal attempts.

It ran counter to Kentucky’s first nine games this season, when it punished opponents with lethal offense; it entered Saturday averaging 90.6 points per contest (the sixth-best figure in Division I). In UK’s seven previous victories, offensive excellence came as easily as breathing; the Wildcats (8-2) scored 81 points, or more, in each of those outings. Though Kentucky eclipsed that mark again Saturday, its performance at the free-throw line (17 of 23; 73.9%) saved the day with its shooting from the field off the mark.

In the Wildcats’ two setbacks, their defense (giving up 89 points to then-top-ranked Kansas in the Champions Classic in Chicago) or offensive struggles (they scored just 73 in a stunning home setback to UNC Wilmington earlier this month) paved the road to defeat.

Not Saturday.

While offensive issues were evident, particularly on point-blank shots— Kentucky missed 16 of its 24 layups, per the official stats, compared with UNC’s 10-of-17 effort — Kentucky’s defense stepped up. It recorded nine blocks and seven steals against the Tar Heels (7-3) — no slouches themselves offensively, boasting the ACC’s best offense (85.1 points per game) this season.

No Wildcat embodied the mettle the team displayed Saturday more than Adou Thiero. The 6-foot-8 sophomore guard, coming off the bench for the first time this season with five-star freshman 7-footer Aaron Bradshaw taking his place in the lineup, Thiero did a little bit of everything for UK, a throwback to last season, when he’d come off the bench and go full tilt in short, spirited bursts.

In 17 minutes Saturday, Thiero posted a 7-point, 1-rebound, 2-assist and (a game-high) 4-block line. Not to mention countless hustle plays not reflected on the stat sheet.

While Thiero took care of the dirty work, the freshman quartet of Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard, D.J. Wagner and Bradshaw shouldered the scoring load, combining for 54 points; Dillingham led the way with 17, followed by Wagner (14), Bradshaw (12) and Sheppard (11).

That offset the North Carolina duo of RJ Davis and Cormac Ryan. Davis scored a game-high 27 points, and Ryan had 20. The next-closest scorer for the Tar Heels was Harrison Ingram, who finished with 10 points.

Kentucky takes on another ACC foe in its next game Thursday evening, when it makes the short trip to the KFC Yum! Center to face in-state rival Louisville. The contest will tip off at 6 p.m.

It will air nationally on ESPN.

This story will be updated.

C.L. Brown: UK basketball shows versatility in beating UNC without big game from Antonio Reeves

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky vs North Carolina basketball: John Calipari's team shows grit