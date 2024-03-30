Kentucky basketball roster 2024-25 watch: Latest on John Calipari's team for next season

LEXINGTON — One of the most dramatic offseasons of John Calipari's tenure with the Kentucky basketball program is underway.

With fan unrest reaching a boiling point after another opening-weekend loss for UK in the NCAA Tournament, athletics director Mitch Barnhart stood behind Calipari, who will return for his 16th season with the Wildcats in 2024-25.

Calipari said he plans to make next season's roster older and more physical, with an eye toward accomplishing those goals via the transfer portal. His strategy hasn't gotten off to a stellar start, as a player who possessed all those attributes — forward Adou Thiero — entered the transfer portal Thursday.

Bookmark this page as The Courier Journal tracks offseason news related to UK's 2024-25 roster.

Which Kentucky basketball players entered NCAA transfer portal?

Feb 24, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Adou Thiero (3) celebrates a three point basket during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

F Adou Thiero (6-foot-8, 222 pounds, So.): After playing sparingly as a freshman in 2022-23, Thiero established himself as a starter last season, in the lineup for 19 of his 25 appearances. He averaged 7.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, with a standout showing versus then-No. 1 Kansas at the Champions Classic in Chicago on Nov. 14, when Thiero set single-game personal bests in points (16) and rebounds (13). While he missed seven games in the middle of the season, he returned to start 11 of the Wildcats' final 14 outings. Expected to take on an even larger role for Kentucky in 2024-25, Thiero was the first player to reveal his intentions for next season, entering the transfer portal Thursday. UK hopes it can convince Thiero to withdraw from the portal and return to Lexington, as forward Ugonna Onyenso did last year.

This story will be updated as more Kentucky players make announcements about their plans for the 2024-25 season.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball 2024-25 roster updates for John Calipari's program