John Calipari reportedly returns: Kentucky basketball coach to lead Cats for 16th season

LEXINGTON — Kentucky coach John Calipari reportedly will embark on his 16th season with the program in 2024-25. Calipari sat down with UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart for an end-of-season meeting Tuesday. The result of that is Calipari returning next season, according to Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio.

The news came one day after Calipari hinted that he'd be leading the program next season.

"This is what I want. This is what I wanted," Calipari said during his radio show Monday night. "This is why I never left. And now let’s come together and let’s go do something special. We can do it. We’ve done it. Let’s do it again.”

The Wildcats' 2023-24 campaign ended in a shocking first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament last week in Pittsburgh, falling to 14-seed Oakland by four points, 80-76. The stunning result set off days of speculation about Calipari's future with the program after his third consecutive March Madness appearance that failed to advance out of the opening weekend.

Kentucky finished the season 23-10.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on X at @RyanABlack.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball: John Calipari reportedly back for 16th season