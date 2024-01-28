Brown: Where's Justin Edwards? Top-ranked Kentucky basketball freshman missing in action

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kentucky freshman forward Justin Edwards didn’t start Saturday against Arkansas for the first time this season. That was either UK coach John Calipari acknowledging the Wildcats aren’t getting much from him or an attempt to spark a change.

The Cats managed to eke out a 63-57 win over the Razorbacks, with Edwards again having no impact on the outcome and guard Rob Dillingham out with a stomach virus. For UK to reach the lofty goals and potential it has, Edwards has to make himself a factor.

Edwards was scoreless for the first time this season and played a season-low nine minutes. And he’d only scored two points in two of the Wildcats' previous three games. When the game was being decided in the closing minutes against Arkansas, he was on the bench watching.

That’s a far cry from where most observers who saw the 6-foot-7 Philadelphia native play in high school figured he’d be.

It was Edwards who was ranked the highest among UK’s recruits in the Class of 2023. He was third in the 247Sports Composite rankings and considered a surefire first-round pick in the NBA draft — some had him in the top five.

That was all in the preseason.

His stock has steadily declined in the eyes of many NBA scouts. If the season ended today, he’d either have to return to school or be determined to make it in the league as a second-round pick.

He’s not a strong rebounder. He’s not a great defender. And it’s not that he’s missing a lot of shots, he’s no longer even taking them. His first shot against Arkansas didn’t come until 12:15 remained in the game.

This is more than a freshman wall.

Edwards hasn’t scored in double figures since netting 13 points in the Wildcats' win at Louisville over a month ago.

His free-throw rate of 18.6 ranks the lowest among the 11 players who’ve logged enough minutes for KenPom.com to be considered. That’s another indication of the extent to which he’s stopped attacking the basket.

This column will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball: Justin Edwards has been missing for John Calipari