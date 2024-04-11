Kentucky basketball coaching candidate Scott Drew to remain at Baylor, per reports

LEXINGTON — Kentucky's search for a new coach reportedly will continue.

According to multiple reports Thursday morning, Baylor's Scott Drew turned down an offer to become UK's next coach.

He's spent the past 21 seasons at Baylor, where he is the school's all-time winningest coach — Drew is 446-244 (.646) with the Bears — and led the program to a national title in 2021.

Had Drew accepted the Wildcats' offer, he would have become the first men's basketball coach UK had ever hired with a national championship already on his résumé.

Kentucky is on the hunt for a new coach for the first time since 2009 after John Calipari stepped down earlier this week after 15 seasons and 410 victories, which included a national title (in 2012), four Final Fours, seven Elite Eights and 12 conference championships (six each between regular season and SEC Tournament).

Arkansas officially hired Calipari as its new coach Wednesday.

