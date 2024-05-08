Kenoy Kennedy was the best player to wear No. 28 for the Broncos

We’ve reached No. 28 in our series of the best players to ever wear each jersey number for the Denver Broncos, and there’s no Hall of Famer this time.

A host of running backs have worn that number in Denver, recently including Latavius Murray, Damarea Crockett, Royce Freeman, Jamaal Charles, Montee Ball, Correll Buckhalter and Michael Pittman.

The best player to ever don No. 28, though, was a hard-hitting safety.

Kenoy Kennedy played for the Broncos from 2000-2004. He was drafted by Denver in the second round of the 2000 NFL draft out of Arkansas.

Although he never made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro roster, Kennedy was a key player for the Broncos. In five seasons (73 games), Kennedy totaled 297 tackles, 30 pass breakups, five sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Kennedy played the final three years of his career with the Detroit Lions before retiring in 2008 with 550 career tackles and 10 interceptions.

