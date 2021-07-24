Kellen Moore speaks on how Dak will continue to be the same player

Dak Prescott is one of a few key offensive players for Dallas that are healthy and returning to action this training camp, and no one is more delighted about that fact than Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Moore spoke with the media after Friday’s practice in Oxnard and while he discussed virtually every part of the offense, of course a good portion of the questions were centered around the Cowboys signal caller.

“Like anyone who goes through those injuries’, just starting to play 11 on 11 is big. You have to get used to the trash underneath your feet. And that’s natural anytime you have a lower injury. The more you get around those types of guys, with the offense and the defense together, I think it’s just going to make him more and more comfortable and he’ll get ready to roll,” Moore responded when asked about how Prescott’s first camp practice went.

The former Boise State star can speak from experience on the subject, as he is no stranger to serious lower body injuries. During his 2016 training camp with Dallas, Moore suffered a fractured right fibula. Oddly enough, that injury would go on to help pave the way to Prescott being named the Cowboys starter as a rookie that year after Tony Romo endured a back fracture during the preseason.

The former Cowboys quarterback turned play-caller would elaborate on the mindset one might have while trying to return from such an injury;

“You’re just unconsciously aware of it, obviously. It’s the thing you’ve focused on for so many months so naturally you pay some attention to it. But I think obviously the more you’re just around this thing, the more you get comfortable. There’s gonna be a guy that falls, and you’re going to be fine. And then there will be another guy that falls, and you’ll be fine. The more you do that, I think the more comfortable he (Dak) is going to get, and eventually it disappears from your thought process and you’re playing ball.”

Earlier this week Prescott expressed his desire to “get back out there and get some reps before it’s real,” referring to his participation in the upcoming preseason games. When asked about if he understands where Prescott is coming from, Moore responded emphatically;

“100 percent. It’s a weird thing about quarterbacks, it’s a great feeling the first time you get hit. There’s just something about it, you got hit and got back up, now let’s go play real football again. We’ve done a lot of stuff up to this point that is close to real football, but we have to continue to build to that, and eventually contact is a part of it and we have to be ready to handle that.”

Sometimes in the recovery process players must relearn certain mechanics regarding how they pay their position. Moore divulged that Prescott doesn’t have anything mechanically or physically that he’s still struggling with, which is a great sign for Cowboys fans.

One legitimate point of concern that faced Prescott after his ankle injury occurred was his ability to continue to use his legs to his advantage. However, Moore assured the media that the former Mississippi State Bulldog will continue to be the same mobile quarterback that he was before, stating,

“That is part of what has made Dak a really good football player. Obviously there’s an element of being smart, and understanding situational football, but it would be foolish of us to take that away from him. He can still make plays with his legs. He’s got a runner’s mentality at times. You know, running someone over and trying to stiff arm people, that’s still a part of him. We just have to find where those situations are right and play really good football.”

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Moore would continue that sentiment, expanding on the importance of mobility at the quarterback spot in the modern NFL.

“Where the NFL is right now with the best of the best in the league, you have to be able to move around, you have to be able to play off-schedule. You have to bee able to make plays whether it’s moving within the pocket, moving out of the pocket still throwing, taking the run when they give it to you, scrambling for a first down, we still need all that out of Dak.”

The 33-year old Cowboys’ coordinator sounded confident the club’s leader would have no problem answering all of the questions that may arise as he makes his return to football.

Moore is now entering his third full season as the offensive coordinator, and he spoke with excitement about Prescott’s return, as well as the plethora of weapons the Cowboys posses on that side of the ball. Moore and Prescott will undoubtedly be two of the bigger driving forces as the Cowboys push for a playoff birth.

