Kel'el Ware will be out for IU basketball vs. Kennesaw State

Indiana basketball's sophomore center Kel'el Ware will miss tonight's game against Kennesaw State.

According to IndyStar's Zach Osterman, Ware will be out for the nonconference matchup. Xavier Johnson, who has not played since Nov. 26, is listed as questionable.

Ware, who is in his first season with IU after playing a year at Oregon, has averaged 14.9 points per game and 8.9 rebounds. He has also shot 55% from the floor.

