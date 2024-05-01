Keith Jones II hits walk-off two-run homer in NMSU’s win over UNM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — New Mexico State (21-23, 7-11 CUSA) baseball secured a 10-8 win over Rio Grande rival New Mexico at Presley Askew Field on Tuesday night.

In the bottom of the 9th, New Mexico State’s Keith Jones II hit a walk-off two-run home run to center field to give the Aggies its second win over the Lobos this season.

New Mexico State's Keith Jones II (@keith_jonesx2) launched a two-run shot to center field to lead the Aggies to a 10-8 win over rival New Mexico at Presley Askew Field tonight. Aggies take a 2-1 lead in the season series. Final meeting this season is May 7 in ABQ. pic.twitter.com/6tVOHePxYL — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 1, 2024

That was the cherry on top of a comeback victory where the Aggies found themselves down 8-2 after four innings of play.

With the win, New Mexico State took a 2-1 lead in the season series against New Mexico. The Aggies also extended its winning streak to four games.

Before the Aggies meet with the Lobos one more time this regular season on May 7, NMSU will host Louisiana Tech in a three-game Conference USA series at Presley Askew Field. Series begins on Friday.

