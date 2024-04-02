Keeneland Spring Meet 2024: Odds, post positions and fields for Blue Grass Stakes, Ashland

Risen Star winner Sierra Leone was named the 2-1 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s $1 million, Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

The Blue Grass (post time: 5:52 p.m.) will offer 200 qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs, including 100 to the winner and 50 to the runner-up.

A son of Gun Runner, Sierra Leone is 2-1-0 in three career starts. He made his 3-year-old debut Feb. 17 in the Risen Star at Fair Grounds, winning by a half-length over Track Phantom.

Trained by Chad Brown, Sierra Leone drew the No. 10 post in a field of 11 for the Blue Grass.

Other top contenders according to the morning line are Dornoch (3-1 odds) and Just a Touch (7-2 odds).

Trained by Danny Gargan, Dornoch enters off a victory in the Grade 1 Fountain of Youth on March 2 at Gulfstream. The son of Good Magic is 3-2-0 in five career starts and has won three in a row.

Just a Touch, trained by Brad Cox, was second behind Deterministic in the Grade 3 Gotham on March 2 at Aqueduct. The son of Justify is 1-1-0 in two career starts.

Trainer Brad Cox has the morning-line favorite for Saturday's Blue Grass at Keeneland in Risen Star winner Sierra Leone.

Blue Grass Stakes

Post time: 5:52 p.m. Saturday at Keeneland in Lexington. Purse: $1 million. Grade: 1. Distance: 1 1/8 miles. Jockey weight: 123 pounds. TV: FanDuel TV. Kentucky Derby qualifying points: 100 for first place, 50 for second place, 25 for third place, 15 for fourth place, 10 for fifth place.

PP Horse, jockey, trainer, odds

1. Top Conor, Jose Ortiz, Chad Brown, 15-1

2. Be You, Irad Ortiz Jr., Todd Pletcher, 8-1

3. Seize the Grey, Nik Juarez, D. Wayne Lukas, 20-1

4. Dornoch, Luis Saez, Danny Gargan, 3-1

5. Good Money, Javier Castellano, Chad Brown, 20-1

6. Just a Touch, Florent Geroux, Brad Cox, 7-2

7. Lat Long, Brian Hernandez Jr., Kenny McPeek, 30-1

8. Epic Ride, Adam Beschizza, John Ennis, 20-1

9. Mugatu, Joe Talamo, Jeff Engler, 30-1

10. Sierra Leone, Tyler Gaffalione, Chad Brown, 2-1

11. Encino, Flavien Prat, Brad Cox, 12-1

Just F Y I returns in Ashland

Just F Y I, the 2-year-old champion filly, will make her 2024 debut in Friday’s $600,000, Grade 1 Ashland Stakes at Keeneland.

The Ashland (post time: 5:16 p.m.) will offer 200 qualifying points toward the Kentucky Oaks on May 3 at Churchill Downs, including 100 to the winner and 50 to the runner-up.

Just F Y I was 3 for 3 as a 2-year-old, including victories in the Grade 1 Frizette at Aqueduct and the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies at Santa Anita. The daughter of Justify is trained by Bill Mott.

The Ashland also will feature the runner-up (Jody’s Pride) and third-place finisher (Candied) from the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies.

Jody’s Pride, trained by Jorge Abreu, made her 3-year-old debut March 2 with a victory in the Busher Stakes at Aqueduct. She’s a daughter of American Pharoah.

Candied, trained by Todd Pletcher, will be making her 3-year-old debut in the Ashland. She’s a daughter of Candy Ride.

Intel, trained by Cox, is the 2-1 morning-line favorite. The daughter of Quality Road will be making her stakes debut after a 2-for-2 start to her career. She did not race as a 2-year-old.

Ashland Stakes

Post time: 5:16 p.m. Friday at Keeneland in Lexington. Purse: $600,000. Grade: 1. Distance: 1 1/16 miles. Jockey weight: 121 pounds. TV: FanDuel TV. Kentucky Oaks qualifying points: 100 for first place, 50 for second place, 25 for third place, 15 for fourth place, 10 for fifth place.

PP Horse, jockey, trainer, odds

1. Candied, Luis Saez, Todd Pletcher, 6-1

2. Standoutsensation, Edgar Morales, Tom Amoss, 30-1

3. Leslie’s Rose, Irad Ortiz Jr., Todd Pletcher, 4-1

4. Halina’s Forte, Tyler Gaffalione, Philip Bauer, 8-1

5. Shimmering Allure, Brian Hernandez Jr., Kenny McPeek, 10-1

6. Just F Y I, Junior Alvarado, Bill Mott, 3-1

7. Impel, Florent Geroux, Brad Cox, 2-1

8. Jody’s Pride, Flavien Prat, Jorge Abreu, 8-1

This story will be updated.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Blue Grass Stakes 2024: Odds, post positions for races at Keeneland