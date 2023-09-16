Here are Kansas State football's grades from a disappointing 30-27 loss to Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kansas State football did enough good things to beat Missouri on Saturday in a tight back-and-forth game at Faurot Field. Then again, the Wildcats made more than enough mistakes to lose it as well.

In the end, Missouri made the one play that counted, a 61-yard Harrison Mevis walk-off field goal as time expired, to hand the No. 15-ranked Wildcats their first loss.

Here is how the Wildcats (2-1) graded out following a heart-wrenching 30-27 loss to the Tigers (3-0).

Offense: Inconsistency and turnover prove costly

Kansas State put up 408 yards of total offense and became the first team to rush for more than 100 yards (137) against Missouri's No. 7-ranked run defense. But in a game that went down to the wire, a miscommunication near the goal line that forced the Wildcats to settle for a tying field goal and a first-period interception that led to a Tiger field goal proved to be costly.

Grade: B-

Defense: Explosive plays blow up in K-State's face

Throw out Missouri's explosive plays and it would have been a stellar performance for K-State, which to its credit held Missouri to 74 yards rushing. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, 36 of the rushing yards (with a facemask penalty tacked on) came on one play that helped set up a go-ahead touchdown, and the Tigers had pass plays to five different receivers that went for over 20 yards, with three of them for 40-plus.

Grade: C-

Special teams: A solid day for kickers and returners

Special teams definitely were a bright spot for the Wildcats, with Phillip Brooks averaging 15 1/2 yards on two punt returns, including one that set up a field goal, and returning his only kickoff 36 yards. Kicker Chris Tennant was 2 of 3 on field goals, with his miss from 55 yards into the wind, and punter Jack Blumer did not have a single punt returned while pinning the Tigers inside the 20 twice.

Grade: A

Coaching: Confusion and miscommunication an issue

Kansas State's defense broke down time and again in the first half, leaving receivers uncovered, and a delay of game penalty on third-and-goal at the Missouri 3-yard line in the fourth quarter when the play came in too late, forced the Wildcats to settle for a field goal. And even if the winning field goal had missed, Missouri would have had another shot since the Wildcats had two players with No. 8 jerseys on the field.

Grade: D

Overall grade: C-

