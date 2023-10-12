Kansas State basketball's Tylor Perry and Arthur Kaluma receive Big 12 honorable mention

Two Kansas State men's basketball newcomers were recognized by Big 12 coaches on Friday for the preseason all-conference team.

Fifth-year senior guard Tylor Perry and junior forward Arthur Kaluma both received honorable mention on the team, making them the first two Wildcats mentioned by the coaches since both Barry Brown and Dean Wade were first-team selections ahead of the 2018-19 season.

The 2023-24 all-conference first team, as selected by the coaches, are Kansas' Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris, Houston's L.J. Cryer, TCU's Emmanuel Miller and Texas' Max Abmas. Dickinson was named both preseason player and newcomer of the year, while Baylor's Ja'Kobe Walter was the pick for preseason freshman of the year.

Perry, a 5-foot-11, 182-pound graduate transfer from North Texas, where he helped the Mean Green to 56 victories, including the 2023 NIT championship over two years. He was a two-time Conference USA first-team selection, including player of the year in 2023, and was named NIT most outstanding player.

Perry scored 1,043 points in his two years at North Texas, averaging a team-best 17.3 points per game last season. He also helped Coffeyville Community College to an NJCAA national championship as a sophomore.

Kaluma, a 6-7, 225-pound forward, transferred to K-State after two years at Creighton, where he helped the Bluejays to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances, including the Elite Eight this past March. As a sophomore he averaged 11.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

Other preseason honorable mention selections by the Big 12 coaches were Baylor's Jalen Bridges, RayJ Dennis and Walker, Houston's Jamal Shead, KU's Kevin McCullar, West Virginia's Jesse Edwards and the Texas trio of Dylan Disu, Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball's Perry, Kaluma get preseson Big 12 mention