Kansas State basketball guard Dorian Finister is the second Wildcat to enter transfer portal

MANHATTAN — A second member of Kansas State's basketball team is on his way out.

Redshirt freshman guard Dorian Finister, who spent the past two seasons with the Wildcats, is entering the transfer portal, he announced Friday on social media. On Thursday, starting guard Cam Carter became the first to depart.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Finister was recruited out of New Orleans by K-State coach Jerome Tang shortly after he accepted the job in the spring of 2022, and played in six games last year before shutting down and receiving a redshirt.

This season, Finister was an inconsistent contributor, appearing in 19 games and averaging 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds.

"I want to thank the coaching staff for taking a leap of faith on me and helping grow my faith with God," Finister wrote on Instagram. "K-State fans, you are the best.

Kansas State guard Dorian Finister (3) leads a fast break against West Virginia on Jan. 9 in Morgantown West Virginia. Finister, a redshirt freshman, is entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the Wildcats.

"Bramlage Coliseum will never have a dull moment with you guys. You are the best fans in America. I enjoyed these past two years here at K-State, from being in the Elite 8 to playing in the NIT."

Finister did not play much during the nonconference schedule this past year for the Wildcats, whose season ended Tuesday with a 91-82 loss to Iowa in the first round of the NIT. K-State finished with a 19-15 record.

The high point for Finister came in K-State's first Big 12 road game on Jan. 9, when he played 22 minutes and scored six points in an 81-67 victory at West Virginia.

Finister will have three years of eligibility left at his next destination.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State basketball guard Dorian Finister enters transfer portal