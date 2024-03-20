With the season over, Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang is ready to turn the page

Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang showed no hesitation in accepting a bid to the National Invitation Tournament, extending the Wildcats' season for at least one game.

Even after No. 3 regional seed Iowa took it to the Wildcats, 91-82, Tuesday night in their first-round game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, he had no regrets.

"We wanted to be able to play one more day together," Tang said following a season-ending loss in which they never led. "Like, our thing walking out of the locker room before the game was, 'Hey, let's spend one more day together.

"It's a blessing to be able to play in the postseason. I don't understand when being able to play more basketball and being honored … like there's 262 teams that the season was over. And to be one of the 100 teams that gets to keep playing, that's a blessing."

Not all teams saw it that way, opting out of the tournament, and Tang made a point of respecting their point of view. "I’m just saying from my point of view, I couldn't help but see the blessing in it and being able to spend another day with these guys," Tang said.

But now comes the hard part. It's time to turn the page, focus on the transfer portal and start working on next year's roster.

With that comes some tough decisions for Tang and his staff.

"It's recruiting," Tang said. "You recruit year-round and give these guys some evaluation of where they're at and where we see them going and how we can help them, and we'll keep moving on."

Gone for sure are super-senior transfers Tylor Perry, the team's leading scorer, and center Will McNair, along with walk-on guard Taymont Lindsey. Then there is senior forward David N'Guessan, who could return for a fifth COVID year, and junior starters Arthur Kaluma and Cam Carter.

Freshman point guard Dai Dai Ames and sophomore center Jerrell Colbert also ended the season as starters and Tang said he remains high on freshmen RJ Jones and Macaleab Rich. Redshirt freshmen Dorian Finister and Taj Manning also saw limited playing time.

Kansas State senior forward David N'Guessan (1) reacts after the Wildcats' 91-82 loss to Iowa on Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

K-State signed a highly-regarded high school guard, David Castillo, in November.

But asked if he wanted all his eligible players to return, Tang hesitated.

"How do I answer that without being rude?" he said. "I think that's something for me and my staff to talk about and discuss, and not to be discussed in the media, as politely as I can say that."

It was a trying season in many respects for the Wildcats, who came nowhere close to matching the success last season's magical NCAA Tournament run to the Elite Eight in their first season under Tang.

It didn't help that forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin, the top returning player from the 2022-23 team was dismissed from the team without playing a game following his arrest at a Manhattan bar in late October. And then senior transfer guard Ques Glover suffered a knee injury that forced him to miss the entire season.

"We lost two teammates. One day (Tomlin) is with us and the next day he's playing for somebody else (Memphis)," Tang said. "And they had to deal with that.

"I don't know if you've ever lost someone and how that feels, and then still have to play games. There's just a lot of other things that was thrown at them, and those guys just handled it with grace and class."

While there is work to do in shoring up the roster for next year, Tang said he has no concerns about the culture the Wildcats have built in his two seasons.

"Our environment is rock solid," he said during his postgame radio show. "We have, I believe, the best staff in the country, and we pour into these guys on a daily basis things that are going to last with them for the rest of their lives, and winning basketball games is going to be the byproduct of what we do.

"It's not the standard that we set in wins and losses, but the standard that we set for how we conduct ourselves off the floor, how we conduct ourselves in the classroom, how we engage in the community, how we treat people, those standards are always met, and so I'm very proud of those guys."

