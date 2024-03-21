Kansas State basketball guard Cam Carter is the first Wildcat to enter the transfer portal

MANHATTAN — The first domino has fallen in the aftermath of Kansas State basketball's 2023-24 season.

Junior guard Cam Carter, the Wildcats' third-leading scorer, is entering his name into the NCAA Transfer portal after two years in Manhattan, according to On3 national basketball reporter Joe Tipton.

K-State's season ended Tuesday night with a 91-82 road loss to Iowa in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament. The Wildcats finished with a 19-15 record.

Carter transferred to K-State from Mississippi State last year and started all 70 games for the Wildcats in his two seasons, taking on a much bigger role in this past season as he averaged 14.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists with a pair of double-doubles.

Carter, who played in 27 games primarily as a backup his freshman year at Mississippi State, was one of the first players signed by new K-State coach Jerome Tang. He averaged 6.5 points and 3.0 rebounds as a sophomore in helping the Wildcats reach the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight with a 26-10 record.

K-State did not enjoy the same success this year, finishing 8-10 in the Big 12 after a 4-1 start.

Kansas State guard Cam Carter (5) looks for a shot against Iowa State during the Big 12 Tournament last week in Kansas City, Mo. Carter, a junior, is entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the Wildcats.

Carter played a big part in the Wildcats' success early in the season but endured several shooting slumps. He shot 39.1% overall for the season and 30.9% from 3-point range.

K-State had high hopes going into the season but suffered a pair of setbacks when forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin, the top returning player from the Elite Eight team, was dismissed from the team and transfer guard Ques Glover was sidelined with a knee injury.

Carter likely is the first of seveal Wildcats to enter the portal.

