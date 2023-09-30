Kansas scores wild TD on option play vs. Texas after RB Daniel Hishaw recovers QB Jason Bean's fumble

No. 24 Kansas showed there are are many different ways for a running back to score a touchdown on an option play against No. 3 Texas on Saturday.

After taking a shotgun snap, QB Jason Bean kept the ball on an option play to the left with Daniel Hishaw as his outlet. Bean cut upfield and looked set for a huge gain before he was hit and fumbled the ball. The ball bounced toward the sideline and straight to Hishaw, who picked it up and ran it 18 yards for a touchdown.

Just watch how it unfolded.

Exactly how we drew it up 😂 #SCtop10 @jasonbean24 and @DeuceHishaw run the option to perfection (kind of) for a combined 45-yard TD!!! pic.twitter.com/72D5zFi6L1 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 30, 2023

Texas ended up pulling away for a 40-14 win despite the play.

At the time, the TD cut Texas’ lead to 10-7 and counted because Bean fumbled the ball backward instead of forward. If a ball is fumbled forward, it can’t be advanced by anyone other than the fumbling player. Bean is officially credited with a 27-yard run before the fumble while Hishaw gets an 18-yard recovery.

Bean started at QB for Kansas on Saturday after preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year Jalon Daniels was ruled out before the game. Daniels has been limited by a back injury so far this season but had played in each of Kansas’ last three games.

The game is the last between the schools as Big 12 opponents and the first when both are ranked in the AP Top 25. Kansas stunned Texas in Austin with a 57-56 win in 2021. That victory was the Jayhawks’ first Big 12 road win since 2008.