Kansas football star running back Devin Neal announces he’ll return in 2024 with Jayhawks

LAWRENCE — Kansas football officially has its star running back set to return in 2024.

Devin Neal, a junior for the Jayhawks this past season, announced in a video posted on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — that he will return to college for one more year. He is the latest to reveal he’ll be back after the team captured a Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory in December against UNLV. And the decision means the Kansas offense will not lack firepower next season.

“From the beginning, you knew why,” Neal said in the video. “I’ve never shied away from anything, especially a challenge. Growing up in Lawrence, I was always looking up to KU legends. They gave the program everything, and now it’s my turn. I could say I’ve done what I came to do, but there’s still more to make this dream come true for the fans, the community, for everyone. People ask, ‘What would it mean for you to be a legend?’ Everything.”

Neal continued to climb up the program record books with his 1,280 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground in 2023. He averaged more than six yards per carry, in addition to almost averaging 100 yards per game. Along with redshirt sophomore Daniel Hishaw Jr., Neal helped form one of the most formidable rushing attacks in the Big 12 Conference.

What Neal’s role will look like in 2024 with a new offensive coordinator will be determined in time. Andy Kotelnicki left for a position on the Penn State coaching staff, and Kansas head coach Lance Leipold responded by tabbing Jeff Grimes as Kotelnicki’s replacement. But the versatility Neal has shown is evident, as the Lawrence native also finished this past season as the team’s fifth-leading receiver and top pass-catcher among those who weren’t wide receivers or tight ends.

Kansas football running back Devin Neal makes a move as the Jayhawks face the UNLV Rebels in December in Phoenix during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

