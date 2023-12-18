Advertisement

Kansas football transfer portal tracker: These players chose to leave Lawrence

Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
·1 min read

LAWRENCE — Kansas football has not been immune to losing players to the transfer portal.

In the days that have followed the end of the 2023 regular season, now-former Jayhawks have announced their intentions to transfer. Some have been more impactful on the field than others. And here is a list of those who have made their intentions known so far:

Gage Keys (defensive lineman)

Tanaka Scott (wide receiver)

Will Huggins (tight end)

