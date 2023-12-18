Kansas football transfer portal tracker: These players chose to leave Lawrence

LAWRENCE — Kansas football has not been immune to losing players to the transfer portal.

In the days that have followed the end of the 2023 regular season, now-former Jayhawks have announced their intentions to transfer. Some have been more impactful on the field than others. And here is a list of those who have made their intentions known so far:

I have entered the portal as a Graduate Transfer.



Thank you for everything, Kansas. This has been the best year of my life and I’m proud to call KU my Alma mater. Will be a Jayhawk forever, and I appreciate every single one of you. So much love for y’all💙 — Gage Keys (@5100keys) December 14, 2023

Here’s Tanaka Scott’s post on Instagram recently further delving into his decision to enter the portal.#kufball pic.twitter.com/hcxpRfr8Ao — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) December 14, 2023

I am in the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/B4DZMyYQdb — Will Huggins (@willhuggins34) December 4, 2023

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas football transfer portal tracker: These players chose to leave