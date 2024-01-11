Kansas football class of 2025 commitment tracker: Jayhawks continue to build for future

LAWRENCE — Kansas football added to its 2025 recruiting class in January with the commitment of Malachi Curvey, a 247Sports Composite four-star athlete.

Here’s a rundown of all of the Jayhawks’ commitments in the class so far:

Malachi Curvey (4-star athlete)

David McComb (3-star quarterback)

