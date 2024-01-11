Kansas football class of 2025 commitment tracker: Jayhawks continue to build for future
LAWRENCE — Kansas football added to its 2025 recruiting class in January with the commitment of Malachi Curvey, a 247Sports Composite four-star athlete.
Here’s a rundown of all of the Jayhawks’ commitments in the class so far:
Malachi Curvey (4-star athlete)
— Malachi Curvey (@Mcurvey34) January 7, 2024
David McComb (3-star quarterback)
100% committed!!!❤️💙 #RockChalk @Kotelnicki @KUCoachZ @CoachLeipold pic.twitter.com/u9wdAshAbm
— David McComb (@David_McComb8) July 27, 2023
