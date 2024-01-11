Kansas basketball’s loss at UCF could prove costly in Big 12 Conference championship race

ORLANDO — Kansas basketball and UCF came into this season with much different expectations, at least from those who follow both programs.

The Big 12 Conference preseason poll, voted on by the league’s head coaches, predicted the Jayhawks would win another regular season crown. That same poll predicted the Knights would finish last.

So, when Kansas coach Bill Self reflected on his side’s 65-60 loss Wednesday at UCF, he pointed to a couple of different things when asked about what that says about the Big 12’s depth. First, he praised how well the Knights (10-4, 1-1 in Big 12) played and their coach — Johnny Dawkins. Second, he pointed out that his Jayhawks didn’t play very well or take care of the ball.

But, while it’s still early in the Big 12 season, this loss could have significant ramifications come March when it comes to the league’s regular season title race. No. 3 Kansas (13-2, 1-1 in Big 12), isn’t in a position right now where it can afford to drop games that it should have won. Just take a look at a year ago, and how the Jayhawks won the most recent Big 12 regular season crown with just a one-game lead over the second-place team.

“The depth of the league’s great,” Self said. “You’re going into week two and there’s must-win games. Who would have ever thought in an 18-game season you have must-win games going into week two? But that’s kind of how it feels right now, for not only us but for others as well.”

Kansas’ road ahead doesn’t get any easier. On Saturday, back in Lawrence inside Allen Fieldhouse, the Jayhawks will face No. 9 Oklahoma which dropped a road game to unranked TCU.

But, for now, there’s the loss Wednesday at UCF to analyze.

Self thought Kansas lost the game with its play during the last four minutes of the first half and first three minutes of the second half. Kansas entered that stretch of play leading 33-19, and left it leading 39-34. In a game the Jayhawks led by as many as 16 points in the first half, they wound up losing by five.

Turnovers, again, proved costly. UCF scored 18 points off of 18 Kansas miscues. The Jayhawks scored 12 points off of 13 Knights miscues. Graduate senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. led Kansas with 16 points, on a night when senior center Hunter Dickinson was hindered by a knee issue and foul trouble, but also led his team with five turnovers.

“Every away game is going to be a tough environment,” McCullar said. “It was a good crowd tonight and, yeah, it’s another night in the Big 12.”

Moving forward, Kansas needs more from its bench. Both graduate senior guard Nicolas Timberlake and freshman guard Johnny Furphy turned in stellar play at times, but weren’t able to sustain it as well as the Jayhawks needed with Dickinson and freshman guard Elmarko Jackson not producing as part of the starting lineup. The lack of depth Kansas possesses became apparent again over the course of the defeat.

Inside Allen Fieldhouse, the Jayhawks have shown that’s something they can overcome. But they’re going to need it when they go on the road again later this month. It’s unlikely they’ll be able to win the Big 12 again if they continue to let wins slip away on the road.

“I mean, it’s one of the best leagues in the world,” junior forward KJ Adams Jr. said. “So, it’s what to expect on a night where we had a good lead. Teams can come back and beat you at any time, so just make careful that we don’t make one into two.”

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self questions a ruling by an official during the first half of a game Wednesday in Orlando against UCF.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas basketball’s loss at UCF could be costly in Big 12 title race