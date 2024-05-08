Kansas football spring ball: Jayhawks’ special teams units aren’t being overlooked in 2024

LAWRENCE — Kansas football has earned a couple of commitments through the transfer portal in recent days, that have helped bolster the momentum the program is enjoying.

There’s Amir Herring, an offensive lineman who’s transferring in from Michigan. And there’s Bai Jobe, a defensive lineman who’s transferring in from Michigan State.

Both are former 247Sports Composite four-star prospects with intriguing potential, joining position groups that are only going to improved by their decisions to play for the Jayhawks.

While Kansas is adding depth and competition up front in the month of May, it’s not the only place where competition is a focus on the roster. During spring ball, that occurred among the Jayhawks’ special teams units as well. With as many close games as KU has played during head coach Lance Leipold’s tenure, it’s a position unit that can’t be overlooked.

Here are a few things to think about Kansas’ special teams units following the end of spring ball in April:

There’s competition to kick field goals, extra points for Kansas football

Kansas had Seth Keller last season. Keller took the vast majority of the field goals, going 11-for-14, as well as the majority of the extra points, going 47-for-49. But Keller had one season to spend with the Jayhawks, and now there’s competition to step up in his place.

Two names to know in that regard are redshirt junior Owen Piepergerdes and redshirt sophomore Charlie Weinrich. Although Weinrich didn’t kick in a game last season, Piepergerdes did. Piepergerdes missed his lone field goal attempt that was in the 50-plus yard range, but did go 6-for-6 on extra points.

Leipold and special teams coordinator Taiwo Onatolu both praised how Weinrich did during spring ball. Leipold also noted Piepergerdes has the strongest leg of the group, and that Piepergerdes found his rhythm better in the practices leading up to the team’s spring showcase event. Onatolu also appeared confident in where Kansas stood at long snapper and kickoffs, with senior Tabor Allen returning as someone who took the vast majority of the kickoffs last season.

Damon Greaves is back at punter

Damon Greaves served as Kansas’ lead punter last season, and is back for his sophomore campaign. He averaged 39.0 yards per punt last season, with a long of 53 yards, 20 fair catches, 11 punts inside the 20-yard line and one of 50-plus yards. Thanks to Greaves, the special teams unit’s scheme and more, the Jayhawks didn’t suffer from opponents taking advantage of them here.

Leipold said the punting game continues to improve. He’s hoping they can repeat the success they enjoyed. Time will tell if they do.

Kansas has options to return punts, kickoffs

Redshirt senior wide receiver Trevor Wilson is back as the only Kansas player to return a punt for a touchdown. No one returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the Jayhawks. But while Wilson led the team in the amount of punts and kickoffs returned last season, with the best average of yards per return of any returning player, there are other options.

Redshirt senior running back Torry Locklin and senior wide receiver Luke Grimm return as two who have experience at punt return. Locklin and senior running back Devin Neal are two who have experience at kick return. And those aren’t the only players who could be versatile in the return game.

