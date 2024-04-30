Kansas City Royals’ late rally comes up short at Toronto. They’ve lost 3 straight

Kansas City Royals starter Jonathan Bowlan got acquainted with Toronto Blue Jays veteran Justin Turner on Monday night.

Turner hit two home runs off Bowlan in the Blue Jays’ 6-5 victory. It was the 16th multi-homer game of Turner’s career and helped propel Toronto to its 15th win of the season.

Turner tied the game with a two-run blast in the first inning. He smashed a 86.3 mph slider left hanging over the plate. Later, he gave the Blue Jays a 3-2 lead with a solo shot into the left-field bullpen.

Bowlan lasted just 2 2/3 innings. He surrendered four runs on six hits, including three homers, in his regular-season debut.

Nelson Velazquez, Michael Massey and Kyle Isbel each collected RBIs for the Royals.

Isbel’s fourth-inning single off Toronto starting pitcher Yariel Rodriguez drove in Freddy Fermin. Rodriguez pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and three walks.

The Blue Jays picked up Rodriguez with timely hitting and Toronto (15-15) added two runs against the KC bullpen. In the fifth inning, Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho hit a leadoff double and soon scored on an RBI single by Davis Schneider.

The Royals attempted to rally late. KC hit two late home runs to draw close, but it wasn’t enough. Blue Jays reliever Nate Pearson avoided ninth-inning trouble to earn the save.

Here are more notable aspects of Monday’s game:

Kyle Isbel hits third home run

Isbel kept the Royals in striking distance against the Blue Jays by hitting his third homer of the season in the sixth inning.

Isbel drilled a 92.2 mph fastball over the wall off Blue Jays reliever Trevor Richards. The home run traveled 406 feet and registered a 103.5 mph exit velocity.

Kyle Isbel pulls us within a run!

That brought the Royals within one run of their hosts. But the Blue Jays rebounded in the bottom of the frame.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI double to extend the lead, driving home Addison Barger for Toronto’s sixth and final run.

Salvy scratched with back tightness

The Royals were without their captain on Monday.

They announced before first pitch Monday that Salvador Perez had been scratched from the lineup.

Perez was dealing with back tightness, according to the club. He was initially set to catch and hit third in the order. Fermin played in his stead.

Freddy blasts his first of the season, and we're back within a run!

And Fermin was productive against the Blue Jays. He hit a solo home run in the eighth inning as the Royals attempted to stage a late comeback.

Perez drew a pitch-hit appearance in the ninth inning. He singled and was replaced by Dairon Blanco, who represented the go-ahead run on the bases.

What’s next for the KC Royals?

The Royals are back in action Tuesday night. Cole Ragans will pitch against the Blue Jays in the middle game of the series. The Jays are scheduled to start their ace, Jose Berrios.

In his last start, Ragans picked up his first win of the season — against Toronto. He allowed one run in a five-inning, rain-shortened game at Kauffman Stadium last week.