Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: Odds and how to watch AFC divisional playoff game

The AFC divisional round is set, and NFL fans are in for another treat in the latest edition of Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills with a spot in the AFC Championship Game on the line.

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs pumped the brakes on the Miami Dolphins with a convincing 26-7 wild-card round victory in one of the coldest games in NFL history. The victory extended Kansas City's playoff winning streak to four as the Chiefs attempt to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

Buffalo rode its momentum from the five-game winning streak it had at the end of the regular season into a home playoff matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was moved a day later to due weather, and even in freezing temperatures, the Bills had a hot start propel them into the next round. Now, Buffalo has a date with a Kansas City team it has already beaten this season.

Here's what to know ahead of the AFC divisional round playoff matchup:

Odds for Bills vs. Chiefs

The Bills are favorites to defeat the Chiefs, according to the BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread: Bills (-2.5)

Moneyline: Bills (-145); Chiefs (+120)

Over/under: 46.5

How to watch Bills vs. Chiefs

With the Bills defeating the Steelers, here's the schedule and how to watch Kansas City vs. Buffalo.

When: Saturday, Jan. 20

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Cable TV: ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes

Streaming: ESPN+

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations.

