Kansas basketball announces signing of Mississippi State transfer Shakeel Moore

LAWRENCE — Shakeel Moore is officially a member of the Kansas basketball program, with Jayhawks coach Bill Self announcing the signing Tuesday.

Moore, a transfer guard, is making the move to KU after spending the past few seasons at Mississippi State and the year before that at NC State. The veteran brings 124 games of experience to the Jayhawks’ roster. Listed at 6-foot-1, and 190 pounds, he also started the majority of his appearances at Mississippi State.

RELATED: Kansas football class of 2025 commitment tracker: Jayhawks continue to build for future

RELATED: Kansas women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider is positioned for future after extension

“Shakeel is a combo guard who can play on and off the ball,” Self said in the KU release. “He’s a terrific athlete, and we feel like he will be a nice complement to the personnel already on the roster. His experience and maturity should allow him to be a good fit here. He’s a tremendous young man that will graduate from Mississippi State this summer.”

Moore, who showcased an ability to be an effective shooter this past season, joins Kansas at an important time for the program. Not only are the Jayhawks building toward a season in which it contend for a Big 12 Conference title and national success, but they recently saw sophomore guard Elmarko Jackson suffer a significant injury that could take about a year to return.

Moore may not be expected to compete for starting minutes at Kansas, but his presence will provide valuable depth. A fifth-year senior, he can also provide an experienced voice to the locker room. He was a 247Sports Composite four-star prospect coming out of college, and according to 247Sports’ transfer rankings he was in the transfer portal as a three-star talent.

Then with Mississippi State, guard Shakeel Moore (3) signals after hitting a 3-pointer during a Southeastern Conference tournament game against LSU on March 14 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas basketball signs Mississippi State transfer guard Shakeel Moore