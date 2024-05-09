Kahn consoles Bayern's Neuer: 'Part of the brutal life of a keeper'

Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the UEFA Champions League semi final match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu. Peter Kneffel/dpa

Former Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn can empathize with Manuel Neuer after his mistake for Joselu's first goal in the 2-1 Champions League semi-final exit against Real Madrid.

The former Bayern chief executive recalled his own error in the World Cup final in 2002 when Ronaldo made it 1-0 for Brazil in a 2-0 win.

"We still had time in 2002. Unfortunately, Manuel made the mistake in the 88th minute. He made a great save just before that. That's part of the brutal life of a keeper," Kahn told Bild on Thursday.

Despite the mistake, Neuer is "experienced enough to deal with it. Bayern were so close, I feel for the guys," Kahn added.