Kadyn Proctor returning to Alabama football from transfer portal after brief Iowa stint

Alabama football is officially bringing back its left tackle.

Kadyn Proctor, who transferred to Iowa in the offseason, is returning to Tuscaloosa. He told On3 he will re-enroll at Alabama this summer.

This has been known for about a month, but Proctor couldn't officially enter his name into the transfer portal and transfer until the spring window opened up after A-Day. Proctor entered the transfer portal on Tuesday with a "do not contact" designation. He told On3 back in March that he planned to enter the transfer portal and transfer to Alabama after only a few months back home in Iowa.

That included Proctor posting a photo on Instagram of Michael Jordan saying "I'm back" from when Jordan announced his return to the NBA in 1995. Proctor was also spotted in the crowd at A-Day on April 13 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The addition of Proctor gives Alabama much needed starting experience at tackle. He started all of 2023 as a freshman on the left side. The Crimson Tide lost starting right tackle JC Latham to the NFL Draft, so if Proctor hadn't returned, Alabama was going to have to start two new tackles in 2024.

Proctor will be immediately eligible because there are no limits right now on how many times a player can transfer to be immediately eligible.

Proctor returning to Alabama is the latest chapter of a wild saga that started with him flipping from Iowa to Alabama right before signing day in 2022.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Kadyn Proctor: Left tackle returns to Alabama football from portal