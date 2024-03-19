Kadyn Proctor intends to enter transfer portal, return to Alabama football, he tells On3

Kadyn Proctor is set to play a second season for Alabama football after all.

In a wild series of events, Proctor told On3 he intends to enter the transfer portal and transfer to Alabama only a few months after the tackle left the Crimson Tide to transfer home to Iowa.

The past couple years of Proctor's decisions have been a journey. First he was an Iowa commit. Then right before signing day, he flipped his commitment to Alabama and signed with the Crimson Tide. Proctor was Alabama's primary starter at left tackle this past season as a freshman. Then once Nick Saban retired, Proctor transferred to Iowa in January.

Now he could be headed back to Tuscaloosa. Proctor can't enter the portal until April 16, but there are no limits right now to keep an athlete from playing immediately if he transfers multiple times. So Proctor can play.

Proctor returning to Alabama would provide a solid addition to a tackle room that has more questions than answers right now. JC Latham went to the NFL Draft, so Alabama was set to have two new starters in coach Kalen DeBoer's first season leading the Crimson Tide.

