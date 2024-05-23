Jrue Holiday, Derrick White make NBA All-Defensive teams, but no Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown

The so-called “Stock Exchange” — the defensive menace in the Boston Celtics‘ backcourt of Boston guards Jrue Holiday and Derrick White — made the NBA All-Defense Second Team this week, while star Celtics forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum didn’t receive many votes for the honor.

A few days later, we would learn that Tatum would be honored with a First Team All-NBA nod, but Brown is on the outside looking in despite being one of if not the best players on Boston’s roster for much of the latter half of the season and the playoffs. Was the Georgia native snubbed?

CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning recaps the two defensive teams and where the two Celtics snubs finished in voting on a recent episode of the “Garden Report” podcast. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire