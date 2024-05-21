Jrue Holiday and Derrick White make 2024 NBA All-Defensive Second Team

The NBA announced its All-Defensive teams for 2024 on Tuesday, and the Boston Celtics had two players make the cut. Both Derrick White and Jrue Holiday were named to the All-Defensive Second Team. They joined Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls, Jaden McDaniels of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic.

This is the sixth time in his career Holiday has earned All-Defensive first or second team honors. White, meanwhile, has now earned All-Defensive team honors twice. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, both White and Holiday earn a contract bonus as a result. Together the two have helped anchor Boston’s sterling defense, one of the best in the entire NBA during the 2023-24 campaign. The Celtics ranked second in defensive rating during the regular season, and it remains a key component of their success in the playoffs.

Congratulations to White and Holiday. With the Celtics facing the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, their defense will be imperative for Boston to advance.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire