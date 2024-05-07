José Ramírez breaks unique homers record for Guards

*Above video shows key dates for the Guardians season*

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a solo homer in the sixth inning of Cleveland’s 2-1 win over Detroit Monday night.

It not only turned out to be the game winner for the Guardians but it was a special homerun for another reason.

Ramirez broke Hall of Famer Larry Doby’s franchise record with his 87th career go-ahead homerun.

Doby broke the color barrier for the American League when he signed with the Cleveland Indians in 1947. The next year, he helped lead the team to a World Series championship

Ramírez hit the homer to give Cleveland the lead off of Jack Flaherty.

“Ramírez is one of the best hitters in the league and I made one mistake to him — and he took advantage,” Flaherty said. “The one pitch I pulled all the way across the plate was supposed to be in. I hated the location of it.”

Jose and Cleveland hosts Detroit Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

