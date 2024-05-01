José Marin Named SEC Freshman of the Year, All-Conference First Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Maria José Marin of the No. 9 Arkansas women’s golf team has been tabbed the SEC Freshman of the Year and earned All-SEC First Team and All-Freshman Team honors, as announced by the league Wednesday. José Marin joins elite company with Stacy Lewis and Emily Tubert, becoming the third Razorback to earn Freshman of the Year honors by the league.

“What a tremendous honor for Maria José [Marin] to be named SEC Freshman of the Year and All-SEC. It is a testament to her success this season,” said head coach Shauna Taylor. “We knew she would have an immediate impact on our program and has done just that on and off the golf course.

“The transition to college can be very hard on incoming freshman and we have really worked to help her navigate it all. Her teammates have been instrumental and showing her the way, but she has also worked hard to keep her game in a sharp and consistent place.”

José Marin has enjoyed a successful first year for the Hogs, leading the team in scoring average (70.70), rounds at par or better (17) and rounds in the 60s (6). She has earned one individual medalist honors, two runner-up finishes, three top five showings and seven top 20 finishes in her eight tournament appearances. Her win came at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, in which she tallied 16 birdies in 36 holes to finish the tournament with a 10-under 134 (67-67). She began her collegiate career by tying an Arkansas freshman 54-hole record with her runner-up finish at the Carmel Cup with an 11-under 205 (67-70-68). José Marin’s other runner-up finish came at the MountainView Collegiate, in which she logged an 8-under 208 (72-66-70).

The Cali, Colombia native has been ranked inside the top five in the Scoreboard by Clippd rankings in each edition, currently No. 4, leading the way at No. 1 in seven of the 20 rankings. José Marin is also ranked No. 15 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, moving up to a career-best No. 13 during the season. She is coming off playing in her second Augusta Women’s National Amateur, making the cut to play at Augusta National both times. José Marin is an ANNIKA Award Spring Watch List recipient and four-time SEC Golfer/Freshman Golfer of the Week. She was invited to play for Team International at the Arnold Palmer Cup from July 5-7 in Lahinch, Ireland.

“Maria has a special gear when the bell goes off and it’s been so fun to watch her thrive this year,” added Taylor. “I know this is just the beginning of her Razorback career and this will be one of many awards she collects during her career.”

Additionally, José Marin becomes the 20th All-SEC First Team selection, 30th overall, all under Coach Taylor. She joins the likes of Lewis (four-time First Team choice), Maria Fassi (three-time All-SEC), Gaby Lopez (three-time All-SEC), Tubert (four-time All-SEC First Team), as well as teammates Ela Anacona (2020) and Cory Lopez (2021), who were both SEC All-Freshman Team selections and Kajal Mistry who was an All-SEC First Team choice in 2022.

The Arkansas women’s golf team is ready for postseason and will compete at the NCAA Las Vegas Regional at Spanish Trail Country Club from Monday, May 6 to Wednesday, May 8. The top five teams will advance to the NCAA Championship from Friday, May 17 to Wednesday, May 22 at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California.

First Team All-SEC

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Adela Cernousek, Texas A&M

Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Maisie Filler, Florida

Maria José Marin, Arkansas

Laney Frye, Kentucky

Second Team All-SEC

Caitlyn Macnab, Ole Miss

Casey Weidenfeld, Auburn

Anna Davis, Auburn

Megan Schofill, Auburn

Latanna Stone, LSU

Tillie Claggett, Vanderbilt

Vairana Heck, South Carolina

Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio, Texas A&M

Mia Sandtorv Lussand, South Carolina

Coach of the Year

Kalen Anderson, South Carolina

Player of the Year

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina

Freshman of the Year

Maria José Marin

All-Freshman Team

Avery Weed, Mississippi State

Maria José Marin, Arkansas

Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio, Texas A&M

Anna Davis, Auburn

Inès Archer, Florida

Vairana Heck, South Carolina

Savannah DeBock, Georgia

Ava Merrill, Vanderbilt

