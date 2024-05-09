Jorginho extends Arsenal deal

Arsenal have announced midfielder Jorginho has signed a short-term extension to his contract at Emirates Stadium.

The 32-year-old signed on an initial 18-month deal from Chelsea in January 2023 and has made 51 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side.

This season, he has played a key role alongside Declan Rice in anchoring Arsenal's title challenge.

"We’re delighted that Jorgi has signed a new contract with us," boss Arteta said. "He is such an important part of our team, a role model with great leadership skills and a unique playing style ability which makes everybody better around him on the pitch.

"We’re very pleased that Jorgi and his family have committed with us and we’re all excited to continue this journey together.”

Sporting director Edu added: "Jorgi represents what we stand for here at Arsenal with his professionalism and success. I know everyone at the club will be very excited that Jorgi will continue to be with us."