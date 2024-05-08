Jones 136 leads Sparks to victory at Thunder

Eve Jones' career best score led Central Sparks home [Rex]

Eve Jones' unbeaten 136 led Central Sparks to a thrilling final-over victory over Thunder in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Chasing 285, Jones held her nerve to help her side home when 19 were needed from the final 10 balls.

Beth Ellis also struck three fours in seven balls at the end as Sparks won by three wickets with two balls to spare.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Sunrisers, who moved top of a tight table, Northern Diamonds and The Blaze in a high-scoring round.

Opener Emma Lamb made 107 for Thunder as the home side posted 284-7 at Old Trafford after winning the toss.

But Jones struck 15 boundaries in her 148-ball knock to lead her side home.

It was the highest score of her career and brought Sparks a second win of the season.

Sophia Dunkley has made six career centuries [Getty Images]

There was also a thrilling finish at Beckenham as Sophia Dunkley's 130 almost delivered victory for Stars as they lost by just three runs to Diamonds.

Asked to make a record 312 to win, Dunkley made the second highest score of her career but was run out in the final over when eight were needed from three balls.

It brought to an end her 136-ball knock and Stars fell just short on 308-9.

Earlier, Diamonds captain Hollie Armitage led her side to 311-9, making 66 in 70 balls - one of three batters to make a half-century.

Sunrisers stay top

Radlett also hosted a nail-biting game as Sunrisers beat Southern Vipers by three wickets with just three balls remaining to climb top of a table where the top four sides are separated by just two points.

Sent in, Vipers' 211-9 looked below par after Nicola Hancock took 3-45 and Georgia Elwiss made 53.

But it proved a tricky target and when Jodi Grewcock fell for 56, Sunrisers were 138-6.

Florence Miller (47 not out) got the chase back on course and with 14 needed from 12 balls, struck her third boundary to help leave just three from the final over.

And at Trent Bridge, Nadine de Klerk made an unbeaten 106 to lead Blaze home by four wickets against Western Storm.

After deciding to field, the home side bowled Storm out for 275 with Kirstie Gordon taking 4-40 and wicketkeeper Natasha Wraithe top-scoring for the visitors making 73.

The chase was in some doubt at 137-6 before de Klerk got together with Ella Claridge.

The pair shared 139 for the seventh wicket, with Claridge making 64 from 62 balls, as Blaze won with two overs to spare.