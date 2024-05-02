What Jonas Aidoo’s Arkansas commitment means for UNC

In just his three years as UNC’s head men’s basketball coach, Hubert Davis has shown Tar Heel Nation a strong ability to recruit.

Davis was able to land the likes of Elliot Cadeau, Pete Nance and Brady Manek in recent years, plus he brings in 5-star All-Americans Drake Powell and Ian Jackson this coming season.

One of North Carolina’s greatest needs in the coming season is an experience center, something it doesn’t have on the roster right now.

Jalen Washington is the current projected starting center, a spot he’s enjoyed some big moments in, but he averaged just 7.4 minutes per game over his first two years in Chapel Hill. Zayden High will also see minutes at the 5-spot next season, while the Tar Heels also bring in 4-star center James Brown.

UNC is looking to the transfer portal for an experienced big man and, after striking out on the likes of Danny Wolf, Oumar Ballo, appeared to be amongst the favorites to land Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo.

On Monday, Aidoo announced his commitment to Arkansas. If Aidoo came to the Tar Heels, he’d be playing just 30 minutes down the road from his hometown.

With North Carolina missing three of the portal’s top available centers, what do they do now at the 5-spot?

I like the idea of rolling with Washington, High and Brown. Though none have a ton of collegiate experience, this trio gives Hubert Davis a great idea of which unit his centers fit best with.

The Tar Heels aren’t entirely out of the running for a transfer portal center yet, though, as Rutgers big man Cliff Omoruyi is visiting Chapel Hill on Thursday, May 2.

If Hubert can get Omoruyi to commit, missing out on Aidoo won’t be such a big loss after all.

