BREAKING: UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble entering transfer portal

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program have lost their second player to the transfer portal. On Tuesday, a few days after James Okonkwo entered the transfer portal, sophomore guard Seth Trimble has opted to do the same.

Trimble took to Instagram to announce that he will enter the portal after two seasons at North Carolina. The former top 50 recruit opted to return last season as the program saw a mass exodus of players enter the portal. He was the primary backup guard behind Elliot Cadeau and RJ Davis this season but it’s clear that he wants an expanded role moving forward.

The guard averaged 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and an assist per game while shooting 47 percent from the field. He played an average 17.1 minutes per game this season.

North Carolina's Seth Trimble will enter the transfer portal, per his IG page. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 9, 2024

Trimble was North Carolina’s best perimeter defender, offering a lot of value despite coming off the bench. However, in the final game of the season against Alabama, Trimble only played 11 minutes despite scoring 8 points and was on the bench for most of the second half.

Those minutes tied a season-low for Trimble.

With Elliot Cadeau expected back plus the addition of freshman Ian Jackson and potentially RJ Davis returning, there may not have been a bigger role for Trimble and it appears best that he goes elsewhere for that.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire