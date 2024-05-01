Rutgers transfer center Cliff Omoruyi visiting UNC on Thursday

Since Armando Bacot exhausted his final year of eligibility, the UNC men’s basketball team has been searching for a center in the transfer portal.

North Carolina was linked to the likes of Danny Wolf, Aaron Bradshaw, Oumar Ballo and Jonas Aidoo, only for them to choose other programs.

The Tar Heels still have centers Jalen Washington and Zayden High on their roster, plus they bring in 4-star James Brown, but they’re looking to bolster a fairly inexperienced position by adding some experience.

Thursday could bring UNC the good news it needs in a wild transfer portal.

Cliff Omoruyi, the Rutgers transfer who is linked to North Carolina, is visiting campus on Thursday, May 2.

Rutgers transfer Clifford Omoruyi, the top available big man in the portal, will begin a visit to North Carolina on Thursday, he tells @On3sports. The 6-11 center says UNC will be his final visit. Has also been to Alabama, Georgetown, and Kansas State.https://t.co/e6RuCU8kGr pic.twitter.com/AZ7oRKYWhw — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 30, 2024

Omuruyi is the epitome of a reliable center, averaging double-digit points and over eight rebounds per game over the last three seasons. He was a part of two NCAA Tournament runs during his time in New Jersey, as Rutgers snapped a 38-year drought between Big Dance wins in Omoruyi’s freshman season (2020-2021).

With Chapel Hill being Omoruyi’s final visit, head UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis needs to lay all his cards out on the table.

If the Tar Heels make a strong enough impression, they could enter the weekend with a starting center for the upcoming season.

