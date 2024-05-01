Five-star UNC basketball recruiting target re-opens recruitment

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in pursuit of one of the top prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.

With Hubert Davis and the staff showing significant interest in the shooting guard, there is hope the Tar Heels can reel him in. But with recent coaching changes around college basketball, Peterson has made an update to his recruitment.

Per Joe Tipton, Peterson is set to re-open his recruitment and is no longer down to his top 8 schools of UNC, Baylor, Kentucky, Kansas, Ohio State, Arkansas, Indiana, and Michigan. That means other schools can get involved again in his recruitment, which changes some things for the future.

Due to recent coaching staff changes, Five-Star Plus+ SG Darryn Peterson is no longer down to eight schools and will reopen his recruitment to other programs, his father tells @On3Recruits. https://t.co/eknlWlfsEM — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 29, 2024

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound shooting guard out of Huntington Prep in West Virginia has 20 offers and was getting set to schedule visits. Peterson could still visit UNC which would be great news moving forward but this is certainly a significant update to his recruitment.

Which teams will get involved now? That will be something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

Peterson is ranked No. 3 nationally, the No. 1 shooting guard and No. 1 player in the state of West Virginia per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire